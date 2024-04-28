Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,861.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 444,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,953,000 after purchasing an additional 368,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFL opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.