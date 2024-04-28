Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,303,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,842 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 173.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

