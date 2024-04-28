Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 407.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,231 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 308,843 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,053,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 114,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,666,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

