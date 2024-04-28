Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.5 %

PWR stock opened at $261.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $265.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $211.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

