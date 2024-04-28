Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.11 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

