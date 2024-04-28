Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,862,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.