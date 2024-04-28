Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.22 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

