Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 157,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $69.81 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $837.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

