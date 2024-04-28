Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 203,577 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,577 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 7.18% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COM. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

