Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 28,899 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,899 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.22% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:GCOW opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

