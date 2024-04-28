Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,575 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,726 shares of company stock worth $1,187,811. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

