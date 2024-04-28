Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $41,610,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $67.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

