Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,724 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $201.20 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $204.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

