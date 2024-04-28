Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 171,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,680,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

