AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading 7.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $173.85 and last traded at $172.87. 149,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 443,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.38.

The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,279 shares of company stock worth $19,361,962. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in AutoNation by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

