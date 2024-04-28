Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axonics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $236,344.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,700.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,837 shares of company stock worth $4,459,798 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

See Also

