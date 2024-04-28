B. Riley Comments on Century Communities, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,423,000 after buying an additional 180,095 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $11,727,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 33.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 73,991 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

