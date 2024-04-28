B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,064,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,424,993 shares.The stock last traded at $36.86 and had previously closed at $34.69.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 152.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 72,247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $781,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

