Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.36 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

