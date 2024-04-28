Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 0.1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $37.87. 7,344,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 41,174,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

