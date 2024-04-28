Barclays Increases Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $21.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 16.52%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.0% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 23.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 74,357 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

