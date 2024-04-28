Barclays Raises Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $105.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Get Popular alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Popular

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $89.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.