Barclays Trims Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price to $120.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

SLAB opened at $122.13 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $166.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $58,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 937,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,907,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,453,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,205,000 after acquiring an additional 179,131 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

