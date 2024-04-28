BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

BHP stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

