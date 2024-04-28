Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 525.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

