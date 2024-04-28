BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DCF stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

