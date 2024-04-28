BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $98.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $93.51.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

