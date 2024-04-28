Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,355.83 and last traded at $1,345.21. Approximately 877,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,916,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,294.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,306.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

