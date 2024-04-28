Brokers Offer Predictions for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

EWBC stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,692,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $33,675,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

