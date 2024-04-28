Brokers Offer Predictions for The Western Union Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 197,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

