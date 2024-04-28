Brokers Set Expectations for Materialise NV’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materialise in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materialise’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get Materialise alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 million, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Materialise has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 139,945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 128,350 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 185,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.