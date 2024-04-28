California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.48 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Pool worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 48.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

Pool stock opened at $371.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.78 and a 200-day moving average of $373.76.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.80.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

