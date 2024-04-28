Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) a C$19.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.58.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$19.76 and a 12 month high of C$23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.67.

In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

