Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$21.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.90 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.89.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

