Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$160.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$166.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.30.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$140.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.84. CGI has a twelve month low of C$127.73 and a twelve month high of C$160.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

