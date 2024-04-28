Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$14.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.56.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE WCP opened at C$10.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The firm has a market cap of C$6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.63. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.