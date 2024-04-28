Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Biohaven in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.34). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($5.81) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHVN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at $62,690,781.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at $62,690,781.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 196,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,999,179. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 50.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 104.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.7% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 99.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

