Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

CPLP opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Several research firms have commented on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Stories

