Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Piper Sandler

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CFFN opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,990 shares of company stock valued at $125,141. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.