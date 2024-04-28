CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

NYSE:KMX opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

