Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.80.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$7.01 and a 12 month high of C$9.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

