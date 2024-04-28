Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CQP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of CQP opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.95. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 300.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

