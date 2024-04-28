Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $92.25.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHK

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.