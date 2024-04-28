China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) & BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Critical Contrast

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Free Report) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Zenix Auto International and BorgWarner, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A BorgWarner 0 7 9 0 2.56

BorgWarner has a consensus target price of $44.30, indicating a potential upside of 33.46%. Given BorgWarner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% BorgWarner 3.94% 14.69% 6.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.7% of BorgWarner shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and BorgWarner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46 BorgWarner $14.20 billion 0.54 $625.00 million $2.67 12.43

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BorgWarner has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BorgWarner beats China Zenix Auto International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging. The company provides power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

