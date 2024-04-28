Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $12.63 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $12.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.60. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cidara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $18.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDTX. WBB Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $3.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

