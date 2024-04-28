CME Group’s (CME) Sell Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $187.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.87. CME Group has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 12,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 171,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 69,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,471 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

