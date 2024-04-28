Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after buying an additional 366,854 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 89.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 224,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after buying an additional 173,291 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

