Comparing Grupo Traxión (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) and Grupo Traxión (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Grupo Traxión’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian National Railway 32.81% 23.27% 8.94% Grupo Traxión N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian National Railway 0 17 3 0 2.15 Grupo Traxión 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway and Grupo Traxión, as reported by MarketBeat.

Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus target price of $134.47, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Canadian National Railway’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than Grupo Traxión.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Grupo Traxión’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian National Railway $12.47 billion 6.42 $4.17 billion $6.27 19.97 Grupo Traxión N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Traxión.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats Grupo Traxión on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks. It offers trucking services, such as door-to-door services, import and export dray, interline services, and specialized services, comprising flatbed trucks, on-deck mobile transport trays, expedited cargo, and permit/overweight services; and supply chain services. It serves automotive, coal, fertilizers, temperature controlled cargo, forest products, dimensional, grain, metal and minerals, petroleum and chemicals, consumer goods, and third party logistics applications. The company operates a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles of track and shipping spanning. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Grupo Traxión

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing. It also provides warehouse management, transport management, and control tower systems; parcel and courier, home collection and delivery, documents return, parcel tracking, domestic and cross-border shipments, guarantees and shipping insurance, inventory control, and packing and packaging services; and personnel and student transportation services. In addition, the company offers special services, such as rental of buses and vans for events; national and international moving services; railway logistics coordination services; advertising solutions; technological mobility solutions comprising digital platforms and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Fondo de Transporte México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and changed its name to Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. in September 2017. Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

