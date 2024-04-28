Contrasting Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.19 billion 1.70 -$679.21 million ($1.64) -8.00 Adit EdTech Acquisition $19.62 million 2.44 -$18.66 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

This table compares Bilibili and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -21.34% -28.12% -12.50% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -63.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 1 7 2 0 2.10 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $15.26, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

Bilibili beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

