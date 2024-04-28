Contrasting Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) & CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brinker International and CAVA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $4.13 billion 0.52 $102.60 million $3.41 14.32 CAVA Group $728.70 million 10.82 $13.28 million N/A N/A

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 3.63% -113.41% 7.07% CAVA Group 1.82% 4.28% 1.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Brinker International and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brinker International and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 3 9 4 1 2.18 CAVA Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $44.81, indicating a potential downside of 8.23%. CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $60.42, indicating a potential downside of 12.64%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Summary

Brinker International beats CAVA Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands. The company also operates virtual brands, It's Just Wings. Brinker International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

